A break from reality TV. Despite Scheana Shay still being an integral part of Vanderpump Rules, her husband, Brock Davies, decided to take a “step back” from the show this season, the “Scheananigans” podcast host exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It was a lot,” Scheana, 37, explains while promoting season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. “I think it was over-exposure for him his first season.”

While her husband isn’t “as involved” this time around, the Bravo star hopes that viewers will “see more of the side of Brock that we all see and love” as new episodes continue to drop.

“We have a baby, who is now a toddler, and we try — as much as I love my mom and she helps and she is amazing — but we try to not use her as much as possible,” Scheana explains. “So every time you see me out, Brock isn’t always there because he’s with the baby. Every time he’s out, I’m not always there because I’m with the baby. There’s a lot of things that you’re gonna see just me at because he’s just home being an amazing dad.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Schenea and Brock took their relationship public in November 2019. Years later, the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Summer Moon, in April 2021. Then, in July of that year, Brock proposed. The reality TV couple officially said their “I dos” during a beautiful wedding in Mexico in August 2022. However, life as newlyweds is “no different” for the duo.

“We jumped in this relationship so quickly, you know, with the pandemic. We’re living together, we’re pregnant within six months of dating [Scheana announced in June 2020 that she had miscarried], so our relationship already fast-forwarded and getting married didn’t change anything,” Scheana tells Life & Style. “It’s the best. I mean, he is my perfect match and person.”

While Scheana and Brock love their daughter, the pair isn’t looking to expand their family any time soon.

“Ask me in two years! Because when she’s four, I think that’s a time where we’re gonna have to really sit down and be like, OK, I think — I’ll be 40, you know? So I don’t know that I will carry another child because I had a very traumatic labor,” the Bravolebrity shares. “I don’t want to risk anything when I have her to think about. So, I think fertilizing my eggs this year is the next step. But no plans for baby No. 2. This IUD better work because, not ready.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.