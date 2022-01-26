In the thick of it! Vanderpump Rules couple Scheana Marie and fiancé Brock Davies aren’t married yet, and she admits the wedding planning process has been “frustrating” while speaking exclusively with Life & Style.

“Weddings are a headache,” the Bravo star, 36, confesses, while noting she is “excited” to walk down the aisle again. However, the reality TV duo has been running into questions that many couples have a tough time dealing with while wedding planning, including how to keep their nuptials on budget and the number of guests under control.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“I was thinking like, ‘Keep it under 100, maybe 125.’ Then, we make our list and it’s 250. And I was like, ‘What? No.’ So we need to pick out where to draw the line,” Scheana explains. “We’re really trying to figure out where to draw the line because I wish we just had an endless amount of money, no budget. We could just invite everyone in the world, but that’s not realistic.”

The pair, who welcomed daughter Summer Moon in April 2021, are aiming “between August and November” to officially get hitched after Brock popped the question in July 2021, but Scheana admits, “It could totally change.”

Initially, Scheana and Brock wanted to celebrate their big day in Bali but decided to forgo those plans and choose “somewhere closer” to make “sure everyone is able to come.”

However, the California native notes that they wouldn’t mind if *some* people had to miss their wedding.

“We’re trying to keep it just as small as possible. If that’s not going to work this summer, then maybe we put it off until next summer or we put it off until this fall,” Scheana says. “Honestly, we’re thinking about doing like a Wednesday, like Katie [Maloney] and [Tom] Schwartz did. I think that was a fantastic idea.”

She adds with a laugh, “It’s not only cheaper, but less people are able to come.”

“The way we’re thinking right now is if we haven’t met them, then they’re not invited,” the reality star quips. “But then I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not fair because obviously we’ve been in a pandemic, and some of your friends in Australia I can’t meet.’ So, I don’t know. It’s really frustrating.”

That being said, Scheana is all for a traditional white wedding with Brock. Fans saw the Jaded star walk down the aisle with ex-husband Mike Shay during their 2014 televised wedding. As for Brock, he was also previously married, but Scheana says he “never had an actual wedding.”

“[His mom] deserves to see her son in love, walk down the aisle, do the mother-son dance, like all of that,” she gushes about her groom. “So, I really want him to have this moment for his family.”