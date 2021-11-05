Reality TV star Scheana Shay knows how to keep rolling in the dough. Due in most part to starring on TV, Scheana is worth around $500,000 per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While she is known for the Vanderpump Rules series, the Azusa Pacific University graduate also earns her bucks as an actress and singer, unafraid to venture out from her niche in reality TV.

Keep reading to see how Scheana Shay makes her money.

Scheana Shay starred in multiple TV shows

After earning her journalism degree in 2006, Scheana began an acting career by starring in multiple television shows. Her first uncredited role was in Greek. Next, she appeared on the Disney Channel show Jonas, portraying the Jonas Brothers’ shared crush Maria in the “Pizza Girl” episode. Next, she played Patrice, whom Tori serves as a stunt double for in the “Beck Falls for Tori” Victorious episode. The actress also appeared in adult-themed shows, including 90210 and Femme Fatales. Her Femme Fatales character, Angel Tomlin, appeared in three episodes of the anthology series.

Later, she starred in seven episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Scheana then became a regular cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff Vanderpump Rules, which focuses on six servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant and Tom Tom Restaurant, all located in West Hollywood. However, this isn’t the only reality TV series Scheana is associated with — she also starred in an episode of Summer House in 2017.

Scheana also made a couple of movie appearances, with her first portraying Amanda in the 2006 short film Jaded. She also had an uncredited role in 2012 in Wedding Day and portrayed Maria in the 2015 film Mouthpiece.

Scheana Shay has released dance-pop music

As a singer, Scheana became involved in the dance-pop genre. Some of her known singles include “What I Like,” “Good as Gold” and “Better Without You.”

The singer later moved to Las Vegas in 2018 to star in the stage comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, portraying Robyn. Fellow reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson initially held the role.

However, her music ventures don’t earn as much as her reality television career rolls in.

Scheana Shay hosts a podcast

Although a podcast may seem minor, fans of Scheana are eager to listen to the reality star. She hosts her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay every week.