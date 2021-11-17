Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies is “working toward” visiting his kids in Australia, he exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The goal is once we get through this pandemic — once they lift up the borders — I’d get home at least once a month for a couple of days, depending on travel restrictions,” Brock details while promoting his new fitness app, Homebody, during a joint interview with fiancée Scheana Shay. “I don’t want to be going home for quarantine, but once that lifts, I can go home for four days and come back, not a problem.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The personal trainer has two children from a previous relationship who live in Australia — son Eli and daughter Winter. He and Scheana, 36, also have a daughter Summer Moon who was born in April.

As far as what will happen once he finally reconnects with Eli and Winter, Brock says he “doesn’t want to talk about” his absence with them.

“I don’t want to remind them of why I was gone. I don’t think talking about while I was gone would be good for the kids,” he explains. “I think it would just be showing them that I love them and they have a place if they ever want to come home or come visit and always be around here.”

VPR star LaLa Kent claimed to Katie Maloney during season 9 that Brock had not been in contact with his two eldest children in “four years.” While the New Zealand native hasn’t confirmed the timeline, he has previously opened up about the situation with his ex.

“We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America,” he said during an episode of Vanderpump Rules in October, adding that he was a “different person” back then. “She moved on with the kids’ stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids.”

In June 2020, Brock assured he was working on “building [a] relationship” with Eli and Winter while responding to a fan comment on Instagram.

That being said, the new Bravolebrity tells Life & Style that he hopes to show his kids ones day that they’ve been “a big part” of his “life in America” even though they’re not currently “involved.”

“First off, my two daughters have that namesake connection. I didn’t do it for, like, a one off. I wanted them to know that they had that connection,” he said about Winter and Summer. “Then, when they come over here, hopefully, I get to show them the office that I’m in and my business name is EDW Davies, LLC … That’s Eli Winter Davies.”