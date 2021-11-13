Scheana Shay and Fiance Brock Davies Reveal How They Keep the ‘Spark’ Alive With ‘Spontaneous’ Sex

Now that Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and her fiancé, Brock Davies, are parents of a growing little girl, they’ve had to change up their sex life to be more “spontaneous in the moment” to keep the spark alive, the couple tell Life & Style in an exclusive interview.

“Oh yeah. Don’t let that flint die out because once that flint dies out, there’s no sparking it back up for a while. So that’s my advice,” Brock reveals, using the terminology of a spark lighter that is used to start a flame.

Fortunately, the couple had a very robust intimate relationship since they began dating in November 2019. But her pregnancy with daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, born on April 26, 2021, caused some challenges along the way.

“Like we were both very, very active and when we had a kid … and then when between pregnancy and post-baby, it was more of like a mental thing for both of us because I’m a very intimate lover. And so, I want to be connected when we get connected,” Brock dishes. However, pregnancy caused a few issues. “But when I’m connected with her, I feel like sometimes her mind was like, ‘Well, there’s a baby inside. Is it?’ So, we tried a few times,” he explains.

“But I think just take the pressure off is my sex advice after a baby. Don’t put pressure onto it because when you talk about it and you’d make jokes about it to each other, it adds the pressure without actually adding pressure to have sex, and then, just spontaneously do it,” is the Australian native‘s advice for postpartum parents.

“Don’t be like, ‘Tonight, we’re going to have sex’ and then go out and then come home. You’re like, ‘Damn, I’ve got to have sex now?’ Like the pressure’s on. So, my tip is have sex before you go out and just surprise her in the shower, and that’s it,” he says with a laugh.

Scheana has more ideas about how to keep the spark going in a romance other than shower sex surprises. “But I too think you can keep the spark alive with more than just sex. You know, we’ve still done regular date nights,” the Bravo star explained.

“And you know, just like, we’ll do a Monday night, is it’s like our night to watch TV with each other and just like little things to still be connected with one another. It doesn’t always have to be sexual to keep that spark totally alive,” she elaborates. After two years together and being parents to a beautiful baby girl, Scheana and Brock’s plan to keep their romantic spark alive seems to work just fine!