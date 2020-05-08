Courtesy of @scheana/Instagram

Sexy birthday in quarantine! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie shared several steamy photos of herself and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, celebrating her 35th birthday on May 7. “Middle-aged never felt so good,” she captioned the set of two pics, including one of herself with her boot on her nearly naked man’s thigh. “Thank you for all the [HBD] wishes! I love you allllllll!”

The brunette beauty also revealed her costars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Max Boyens surprised her with a cute social distancing celebrating at her home. The group of five danced the night away in an adorable neon-lit TikTok video posted to the California native’s account. Her new beau even flipped her in the air while dancing with her at one point in the footage.

On April 22, Scheana revealed she’s “never been happier” than she is with the Australian hunk after seven months of dating. “I’ve waited a while to actually post something [with] my [boyfriend because] negativity always surrounds my dating life and it can be frustrating,” she captioned a Boomerang of the couple snuggled up while sitting on a mountain. “I finally am ready to share our relationship as more than just a highlight of stories on here.”

The “Good As Gold” singer announced that “single Scheana died in Bali” in December 2019, with a PDA-packed post from the pair’s trip, essentially making her new relationship Instagram official. A few months later, she gushed about her intense bond with the rugby pro to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“My new relationship honestly feels like the first real one I’ve ever been in. I don’t think I actually was ever truly, fully happy until now,” she said in February. “I think I told myself I was happy. I acted like the whole world was sunshine and rainbows, when in reality, it’s not. But, I think you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king.”

It seems as though quarantine is bringing this couple even closer. We can’t wait to see what’s next for these lovebirds!