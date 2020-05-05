It looks like Khloé Kardashian is missing family time! The 35-year-old shared two throwback photos of her daughter, True Thompson, and her two eldest Kar-Jenner nieces — Penelope Disick and North West.

“Who runs the world … GIRLS!!!” Khloé captioned the Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 5. P’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, chimed in with the sweetest comment. “All those gorgeous teeth (and the missing ones),” the Poosh founder, 41, wrote. “Practically perfect in every way,” KoKo replied.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Spending time apart has been a challenge for the Kar-Jenners, who are all separately quarantining with their own families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, they stay connected with the help of technology. “Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person, but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in April. “Khloe keeps her super busy. They’re making it work.”

In addition to video chatting, the Good American founder likes to keep her mini-me entertained with fun games. True “already loves picking out her own clothes,” a second source exclusively shared with Life & Style. “Khloé will turn it into a fun dress-up game, of course, and ask her what she wants to wear today. There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there,” the source added about the 2-year-old’s closet. “True is already a mini-fashionista. It’s adorable.”

There’s a possibility True may have a baby brother or sister to play with soon. During the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé revealed she’s in the process of freezing her eggs and considered asking her ex — and True’s dad — Tristan Thompson to be the sperm donor. Luckily, the 29-year-old is OK with whatever his baby mama wants. “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that … Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with,” he told her.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see what happens with these two!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.