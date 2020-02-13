Going with the flow! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie told Life & Style exclusively that she actually “loves” all the new additions to the cast of the Bravo TV hit show — despite how much drama they’ve been causing so far in season 8.

“As a cast member, I love having new people to film with and despite what you see with Dayna [Kathan] — which again, changes after tonight — I always embrace having new people on the show because I have fun with them,” the 34-year-old admitted at Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island red carpet event. “It just brings a new flavor to the show and it gets a little stale at times.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

That being said, the experience is a little different as a viewer … and Scheana realizes that. “For me, it’s great to have new friends to film with, and I thought it was a lot of fun. But for the audience, I think that it was maybe too many people too soon,” she continued. “And they kind of pushed new storylines on the audience that they weren’t ready for.”

Needless to say, there have been several drama-filled storylines with the newbies so far … including a tiff between Scheana and Dayna over Max Boyens, the general manager at Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval‘s bar, Tom Tom. The ladies seemed to kiss and make up during the February 11 episode — and TBH, it was good to see the former singer wash her hands of Max and their fling.

Besides, Scheana told LS back in March 2019 that she’s not super into the dating game. “No, I’m not really big on dates,” she divulged at the time. “I don’t really like dating, it’s always really awkward. Especially first dates. I’m more of an activities person. I’d rather go to Disneyland or go sky diving, something adventurous.”

That definitely makes a lot of sense, considering she went Instagram official with new boyfriend Brock Davies during an epic trip to Bali in early December 2019. They made out near gorgeous waterfalls and got on ATVs together — so that sounds like Scheana’s definition of a solid date. He’s a keeper, girl … now you just gotta get him on the show.