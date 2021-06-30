No mommy-shaming here! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay clapped back at an Instagram troll who sent her a DM to make sure she didn’t get Botox while pregnant or breast-feeding.

“DO NOT GET BOTOX WHILE PREGNANT!! Hopefully you didn’t already,” read the message the social media user sent to Scheana, 36, in December. The troll followed up on Tuesday, June 29, and added, “I can tell you’ve had Botox with those Spock brows of yours. Make sure you aren’t breast-feeding while getting Botox. It’s very harmful for your baby.” The reality star reposted a screenshot of the messages to her Instagram Stories the same day and wrote, “Please swipe to see the movement in my damn face.”

Instagram

The Bravo star then shared two video clips of herself making exaggerated faces at the camera. The facial injections are known to cause certain areas of injection to become stiff and limit movement, so it is clear Scheana intended to prove she hasn’t received any injectables.

The new mom welcomed her first child, daughter Summer Moon, with boyfriend Brock Davies in April — but the “Good as Gold” singer had a difficult time in the delivery room while giving birth.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome,” Scheana revealed via Instagram while announcing her daughter’s birth. “My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely.”

The reality star and the athlete, 30 — who started dating in November 2019 — struggled with fertility issues before announcing her pregnancy in October 2020. She reflected on striving to become a parent in spite of those struggles just after revealing she was expecting.

“Don’t give up … I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own, so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good,” she told People at the time. “I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”