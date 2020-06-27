It’s been tough — but they’ve got each other’s backs. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, showed support for one another with sweet Instagram posts after suffering a miscarriage.

“I got you, honey,” the Australian hunk wrote over an Instagram Story photo of himself holding the 35-year-old in his arms as they waded through the ocean. “Smooth seas [don’t] make good sailors.” He also posted another snapshot from the same day to his grid, adding, “She has my back and I have hers.”

Instagram

The “Good as Gold” singer added the post to her own Instagram Stories. “My man,” she wrote over her boyfriend’s tribute. “@brock_davies, I will always have your back!” Scheana also shared a selfie from another beach outing with her man. “My everything,” she wrote. The photo may have been from the couple’s trip to Bali in late 2019 because the starlet added a Bali GIF to the post. So sweet!

On June 25, the California native revealed she suffered a miscarriage on her “Scheananigans” podcast. Scheana explained her doctor told her it would be “close to impossible” for her to conceive naturally, so the pregnancy took her by surprise.

She recalled being “freaked out but so excited” about expecting her first child — until she started feeling off and experienced bleeding when the couple was enjoying a weekend trip to San Diego.

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” the reality starlet continued. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

Scheana also revealed she is still “waiting to miscarry” at home. “I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf—k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet,” she said.

We’re proud of the twosome, who have been dating since September 2019, for being so candid with their struggle.