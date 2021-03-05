The Best ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Clapbacks From Moms and Pregnant Stars Will Leave You in Stitches

Those Vanderpump Rules moms-to-be don’t mess around when it comes to clapbacks! Pregnant stars including Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are scarily skilled at shutting down the parenting police, and we can’t get enough.

On March 4, Jax Taylor‘s expectant wife took to her Instagram Stories to stop pregnancy body-shamers in their tracks by hearkening back to one of her most memorable lines from the Bravo series. “If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in haillll [sic], respectfully,” the Kentucky native wrote.

Brittany isn’t the only Pump Rules star to come for the haters. The “Good As Gold” singer — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies — has been shading critical folks on social media throughout her pregnancy.

In fact, Scheana has been getting so much hate that the California native’s mother, Erika van Olphen, spoke out in October 2020 about fans accusing her of conceiving her child because her costars, including Stassi Schroeder, had also gotten pregnant.

“As Scheana’s mom, I’d like to first say ‘thank you’ to all the beautiful messages and well-wishes,” the concerned parent tweeted at the time. “I’d also like to address those who think they know her story and or that she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ or a competition with her other castmates! First of all, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years. She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy.”

However, the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host has been shutting down social media trolls since well before her pregnancy. In August 2019, one commenter asked, “Who dresses like that at your age?” on one of her photos and added that she should “grow up.” Scheana quickly quipped, “Grow up? So don’t go to costume parties? Got it LOL.”

