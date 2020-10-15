So exciting! Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, are expecting baby No. 1 sometime in April 2021. With that, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star, 31, is making sure to document each and every moment of her joyous pregnancy by snapping as many baby bump photos as she can.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany captioned the very first photo of her growing belly on September 21. Of course, the couple’s loved ones couldn’t help but gush over their announcement. “Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!” former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented.

“The happiest time ever,” added Bravo’s Lala Kent, who is — you guessed it — expecting a daughter with her fiancé, Randall Emmett. “When is the new season of Vander-bump starting?” actress and comedian Heather McDonald joked. Considering the future of Vanderpump Rules is on the rocks after Stassi, 32, and series regular Kristen Doute were fired in June 2020 following past racist behavior, a spinoff is unlikely.

“The show will go on,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “But it won’t be the same. It’s a new world and everything about the landscape of reality TV is changing. A lot of people at Bravo recognize now that they didn’t really represent everyone.”

Even with their careers up in the air, Jax and Brittany’s relationship is stronger than ever. “We have a good date night three days a week, and it’s usually … a lot of the times we stay home and watch movies, or we’ll go see a movie,” Jax, 41, previously told Life & Style of how he and his ladylove keep the spark alive. “It always revolves around some sort of Netflix special that’s coming out at that point or things that we have to catch up on.”

On September 27, the couple revealed they have a boy on the way during a gender reveal with confetti in their back yard. “I’m so shocked!” Brittany screamed. “I knew it!” Jax added.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Brittany Cartwright’s growing baby bump so far!