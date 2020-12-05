It looks like we won’t get to see their pregnancy play out on TV after all. Jax Taylor took to Instagram on December 4 to reveal he’s leaving Bravo hit reality show Vanderpump Rules after eight years, along with his pregnant wife Brittany Cartwright. However, many fans are wondering if they really made the decision on their own, or if they were forced out by Jax’s past controversial moments.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote alongside a slideshow of moments from the series. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

“[Bravo], [Evolution USA] and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you,” he added. He also seemed to tease upcoming projects from the pair as well, saying “stay tuned, We can’t wait to share what we have planned.”

Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

When fans pressed the duo for more information about why they’re leaving now, Jax seemed to insinuate that the decision was completely their own. “I am 41 with a baby on the way … was the best choice for my whole family,” he wrote in one comment. In another, he said it was time for them to “move on.” “We had a good run. It doesn’t make sense anymore.”

Earlier this year, Bravo purged many of their controversial characters for past racist and insensitive remarks, and many wondered if Jax would be among them. The coast seemed clear after Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired in June, but many wonder if Jax and Brittany were told to resign. “Lisa Vanderpump is cleaning house,” tweeted one fan in a sentiment echoed by many others.

Ironically, Jax accused costar Lala Kent of doing something similar in 2016. She left the show midway through filming claiming “I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore. I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any shape or form. So I dismissed myself.” However, Jax himself claimed she was actually fired. “Umm sweetheart you got kicked off a long time ago. What a joke this is,” he wrote on Twitter. “They kicked her off, just more of her lies.”

Time will tell if the same is true about Jax and Brittany, but at least fans can still see their pregnancy journey on Instagram.