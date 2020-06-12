Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder broke their silence on getting fired from the Bravo show after they exhibited racist behavior toward their former castmate, Faith Stowers.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told Life & Style. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

On Tuesday, June 9, Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed in a statement to In Touch that Stassi and Kristen, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “will not be returning” to the series.

Shutterstock (2)

Stowers accused Schroeder and Doute of racial profiling during an Instagram Live with MTV’s Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 3. The two were discussing what it is like being black women on reality TV when Stowers brought up her experience working with the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers explained, revealing Schroeder and Doute “assumed” it was her and called the cops on her after she exited the show. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

At the time, Doute hinted on Twitter she thought Stowers was the culprit. “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?” Doute alleged in the now-deleted tweet. “I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Following Stowers’ allegations, Doute apologized for her actions. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday, June 7. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

As for Schroeder, she admitted to being involved in the incident in a now-deleted episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast in 2018. She originally defended her actions and claimed Stowers’ hair was similar to the woman’s in the article.

On Monday, June 8, Schroeder issued an apology for her words on Instagram. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” she wrote.

Vanderpump Rules newcomers Boyens and Caprioni also apologized in January for using racial slurs in resurfaced tweets. “I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry,” Boyens said at the time, while Caprioni told E! News, “I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made.”