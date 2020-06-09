The cast of Vanderpump Rules is “in shock” following the news that costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the Bravo reality TV series, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Stassi, 29, and Kristen, 37, “are devastated,” the insider adds. “They really didn’t think they would be fired.” On Tuesday, June 9, the network revealed the pair, as well as season 8 newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, were being dismissed from Vanderpump Rules following past racist behavior.

Stassi and Kristen, who have both appeared on the series on-and-off since season 1, were recently accused of mistreating costar Faith Stowers during her brief stint on VPR. Faith, 31, alleges the Next Level Basic author and He’s Making You Crazy author called her hair “nappy” and reported her to the police for a crime she had no involvement in.

During the season 5 premiere of Vanderpump Rules in 2017, the cast discovered that Jax Taylor cheated on his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, with Faith. “I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” the Ex on the Beach star told Floribama Shore personality Candace Rice during a June 3 Instagram Live. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack.”

Following Faith’s retelling of her experience on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi and Kristen issued individual apologies on social media. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong,” part of Stassi’s lengthy Instagram post read. “I apologize and do not expect forgiveness.”

In addition to being fired from Vanderpump Rules, the Straight Up with Stassi podcast host has since lost partnerships with shaving brand Billie and vitamin brand Ritual.

Kristen wrote her actions toward Faith were “not racially driven” and she vows “to do better” in the future. Currently, Bravo has no intention of canceling the series. “The show will go on,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style, adding that the network is “committed to making a difference.”

