That was short-lived. Vanderpump Rules newcomer Brett Caprioni has been fired from the Bravo reality TV series after just one season following resurfaced racist tweets. On Tuesday, June 9, the network dismissed Brett, along with costars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Max Boyens.

While Stassi, 31, and Kristen, 37, were fired after costar Faith Stowers recently accused them of past racist behavior, Brett, 31, has been facing backlash since earlier this year.

In January, the same month season 8 of Vanderpump Rules aired, an Instagram account by the name of “Facereality16” discovered a series of Brett’s tweets dating from 2011 to 2013, many of which used racial slurs like the n-word, as well as sexist remarks.

Courtesy of Brett Caprioni/Instagram

“I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments I made,” Brett said in a statement to People at the time. “I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

Days later, longtime Bravo star and restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump commented on Brett’s behavior. She also referenced Max, 27, whose racist messages resurfaced at the same time. One of his tweets read: “It upsets me that the word n–ga is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word.”

“Max and Brett are both appropriately ashamed of their past obnoxious teenage arrogance and casual use of unacceptable terms,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, said in a statement. “While both have now matured as adults, they have shown remorse for their prior reckless defamatory statements. I do sincerely believe both have learned the power and impact words can have, and I have every hope this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move into this new decade.”

Brett and Max are employed by the Simply Divine author. Brett works at her restaurant SUR in West Hollywood and Max is the general manager of TomTom, the restaurant she shares with cast members Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Lisa has yet to comment on their removal from the series.