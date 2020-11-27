Husband of the year award goes to Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor. The 41-year-old revealed how he’s been supporting wife and costar Brittany Cartwright as her body changes amid pregnancy.

“What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” the reality star told costars and friends Randall Emmett and Stassi Schroeder‘s husband, Beau Clark, on the November 25 episode of Rand’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast he shares with pregnant fiancée Lala Kent. “She’s already beautiful, she’s already gorgeous, but I always see Brittany looking at herself and I know in her head she’s just thinking sometimes I think that she’s not pretty.”

Courtesy Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

The film producer, 49, remarked that he was shocked the Kentucky native, 31, was losing her confidence amid pregnancy considering her obvious beauty. “We all know that. I know that, you know that, you know your wife,” Jax responded. “But, you know, their bodies are changing and they’re not used to that and they’re very insecure.”

Jax and Brittany — who wed in June 2019 at a lavish Kentucky castle — revealed their pregnancy on Instagram in late September by posting a sweet family photo while holding their sonogram. The couple announced they are expecting a baby boy a week after debuting the happy news.

“They know they’re excited to be moms, but at the same time, they’re like, ‘Am I gonna get back into that bikini again?’ You know, that kind of stuff,” the Michigan native added during the podcast. “And that’s the thing that I have to reassure her a lot and I love doing it. I do it anyway, but it’s super important for new dads, I think, just to make sure to let your wife know how beautiful she is at all times.”

On November 1, Jax’s wife clapped back at trolls who had choice words about her baby bump while also revealing she was 16 weeks along. “All baby bumps at 16 weeks are different. Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps,” Brittany said on Instagram. “The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”

Clearly, these parents-to-be are all about comfort and care during their first pregnancy.