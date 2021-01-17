Showing off! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay flaunted her growing baby bump in a steamy nude selfie on Saturday, January 16.

“26 weeks,” the 35-year-old captioned the sultry photo of herself in an open black robe with her sizable tummy on full display.

Scheana Marie/Instagram

The reality star and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, announced last year that they were expecting their first child, four months after revealing that Scheana had suffered a miscarriage. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant,” she explained on an episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana” podcast in June 2020. “And for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own.”

The California native went on to explain she experienced bleeding during a trip to San Diego, which prompted her to contact her doctor. “My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” she said. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating.”

But their heartbreak turned to joy when Scheana and Brock, 30, revealed in October 2020 that they were expecting their first child.

“Don’t give up,” the “Good as Gold” singer said in her announcement to People. “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own, so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

When she revealed the exciting milestone on Instagram, she called it “most amazing news of [her] life” and added that her child is due in April 2021. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!” she gushed on social media.

Scheana’s Pump Rules costars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright are also due to welcome their first children in April, while their former castmate Stassi Schroeder gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, with husband Beau Clark on January 7.