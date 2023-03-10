Amid the Scandoval drama, Scheana Shay might have gotten into it with Raquel Leviss. Once it was revealed to the Vanderpump Rules cast that the former pageant queen had been having a months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval despite his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, it was widely reported that things had gotten physical between Scheana and Raquel following their March 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, had split because of his infidelity with Raquel, 28, which rocked the Bravo world. Keep reading for what we know about the incident between Raquel and Scheana.

Did Scheana Shay Hit Raquel Leviss?

Life & Style confirmed on March 7 that Raquel filed for an order of protection over Scheana, 37, following the alleged incident. However, the “Scheananigans” podcast host is denying that a physical altercation ever went down.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Scheana’s attorney Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, shared in a statement to Life & Style on March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months,” referencing photos that Raquel submitted to the court which appears to show her with a black eye following the alleged altercation.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward,” Neama’s statement continued. “The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

What Did the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Say?

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute seemingly weighed in on the alleged altercation during an episode of her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast from March 9.

“She went into his photos. He had screen recorded a FaceTime of he and Raquel masturbating. … That’s the truth,” Kristen alleged, of how Ariana found out about the affair. “She then called Raquel, and Raquel and Scheana were together at some bar after Watch What Happens Live. … The truth of what happened was Raquel was — I’m gonna say it, she’s f–king dumb, OK. She’s walking around all Raquel like and Scheana’s like, ‘Who are you on the phone with? What’s going on?'”

The former Bravo star went on to say that Raquel “too casually” mentioned, “I’m talking to Ariana. Sandoval and I had a seven-month affair.” Per Kristen, the “Good as Gold” singer “snatched” Raquel’s phone and “threw it in the gutter.”

Is Raquel Taking Legal Action?

Other than filing for the order of protection, Raquel’s lawyers reportedly sent a letter on behalf claiming that the “intimate FaceTime session” between herself Tom had been recorded “illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent,” TMZ reported on March 7.

The letter apparently did not accuse anyone by name but did cite a California revenge porn law, which outlaws “nonconsensual pornography.”