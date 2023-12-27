Kristin Cavallari doesn’t believe anyone should settle when it comes to relationships. So the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast host, 36, is sharing her tips for navigating the dating scene!

DO: Get to know each other in person. “I’m over the texting phase,” says Kristin. “I don’t want to talk to someone for three weeks, like, let me go and meet you and see if there’s something there.”

DON’T: Abide by old-fashioned dating rules. The Uncommon James founder isn’t committed to waiting until the third or fourth date to sleep with someone. “I don’t think it f–king matters,” she declares. “If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter.”

DON’T: Overindulge. “As long as you are not having more [drinks] than your date, you should be safe,” says Kristin. “But I think definitely tap out after three or four for sure.”

DO: Take breaks. “For a few months, I went on so many first dates. But after a while, I was like, ‘This sucks. I’m not meeting anyone I like,’ ” the reality star recalls. “At that point, taking a break can help you feel reenergized. Then you’re excited to date again.”