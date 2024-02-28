Who Is Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend? Meet TikTok Star Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari shocked fans when she hard launched her youngster boyfriend, Mark Estes, on February 27 2024 After fans got over the shock value of his age, they realized that he was a familiar face.

Who Is Kristin Cavallalri’s Boyfriend Mark Estes?

KCav’s new beau has a memorable face … good thing he is a TikTok star!

Mark and his two buddies started making TikTok videos in 2021 and quickly gained popularity for their thirst trap-style content. The trio, who are deemed the Montana Boyz, have racked up over 459,000 followers on the social media platform as of publication.

Mark also has his own TikTok account, where he debuted the Laguna Beach alum the same day they went Instagram official. The couple sang along to “(Kissed You) Good Night” by Gloriana during a vacation in Cabo as they donned bathing suits while poolside. At the end of the spicy video, Mark picked Kristin up, and they kissed as she straddled him.

“My fav montana boy is taken *sigh* but I love Kristin so I GUESS IT’S FINE,” one fan commented. A second person chimed in, “I see you snatched a cougar there my boy!!!”

Mark Estes/ TikTok

The Hills alum, for her part, shared a selfie with her new main squeeze via Instagram.

“He makes me happy,” she wrote.

How Old Is Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend Mark Estes?

Mark is 24 years old as of publication.

When Did Kristin Cavallari Start Dating Boyfriend Mark Estes?

It’s unclear when the pair started dating. However, Mark and his Montana Boyz claimed to be dateless in a TikTok uploaded on February 14, 2024.

Mark Estes/ TikTok

“POV: We’re all single on Valentine’s Day,” the text wrote over the video.

That being said, Kristin had no problem commenting three fire emojis under the social media star’s shirtless Instagram photo on February 9.

Did Kristin Cavallalri’s Boyfriend Mark Estes Go to College?

After graduating high school in Montana in 2018, Mark went to college at Montana Tech and held a spot on the football team.

“What a ride. Thankful for the last 6 years of what this sport has brought me,” he captioned a November 2023 Instagram post. “Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way.

Who Has Kristin Cavallari Dated Before Boyfriend Mark Estes?

Due to Stephen Colletti being the Laguna Beach heartthrob, fans were either a Kristin or Lauren Conrad girl since both of the women dated him in high school.

Stephen and the Uncommon James founder had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2021 to 2005 … when she wasn’t in a situationship with costar Talan ​Torriero. Kristin went on to date Brody Jenner and Nick Lachey before she met her now ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

Kristin and the former NFL star tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor during their relationship. The duo called it quits after seven years of marriage in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin wrote in a statement following her separation from Jay. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The reality star has since dated Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron and country artist Chase Rice.