She may not be on Laguna Beach anymore, but Kristin Cavallari can still rock a bikini any day of the week!

The businesswoman and mom of three — the MTV alum shares kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler — is always posting photos of her luxurious beach vacations and fans are constantly taking style inspiration from her fashionable bathing suits.

“I’m not going to apologize for being confident,” the Uncommon James founder told New Beauty during a May 2021 interview. “For me, beauty starts from within. … You can take care of yourself with good food, you can drink a lot of water and stay hydrated, and then, your skincare routine is really more the icing on the cake. But the biggest part of beauty is confidence, and confidence always comes from within — there is absolutely no denying that. We have everything we need within ourselves.”

During the same interview, Kristin explained that she’s teaching her three kids to grow up with unwavering confidence.

“If I’ve learned anything this past year, it’s that we can all realize that we’re whole, instead of looking for any outside source for that validation,” the Hills alum shared “That’s when you really come into your own. I think, as a mom, it’s important to me to raise my kids to be confident, and to love themselves without being cocky. I want them to be real, I want them to be confident and I want them to be comfortable in their own skin. All of that is really important — especially in today’s world.”

Not only did Kristin discuss her confidence while chatting with New Beauty, but she also revealed that she’s not really one for diets, rather she looks “at what I eat as a lifestyle.” So, how does she maintain that incredible beach body?

“I work out four or five times a week and I primarily lift weights, but, sometimes, I do circuit training so that my heart rate is up,” she explained. “I’m not crazy about cardio, unless I do some little bursts, like a minute or two, in between lifting weights. Honestly, it’s really just about consistency.”

Whatever Kristin’s doing is totally working, because fans can’t stop gushing over her bathing suit pictures on Instagram.

“Yesterday’s bikini didn’t make for good tan lines but you should be looking at my body chain anyway,” she captioned an April 2022 snap taken in the Bahamas.

