When it comes to reality TV heartthrobs, few made millennial audiences swoon quite like Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti. As we all know, the California native had the same effect on costars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari — both of whom dated Stephen at one point or another (more on that later).

Since his reality TV days, the former One Tree Hill actor has maintained a pretty low-key love life. In fact, by all accounts, Stephen is flying solo these days, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a solid relationship with his past girlfriends.

In fact, speaking with Us Weekly in March, Stephen revealed that he’s still friendly with both Lauren, 34, and Kristin, 33. “That was half my lifetime ago. I’m 34 years old and I was 17,” Stephen expressed. “We matured a little bit from 17 years old.”

With that, the now-podcast host turned down an offer to appear on The Hills reboot. “MTV has asked me, but I think that the first season of Laguna Beach was enough reality television for a couple of lifetimes,” Stephen told Us. “I did the second season for a little bit.”

Given how, er, rocky Stephen’s romantic relationships played out on Laguna Beach — ahem, the Cancun episode — we don’t blame him for stepping away. Even so, taking a walk down memory lane couldn’t hurt.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Stephen’s complete dating history from his early days on MTV to now!