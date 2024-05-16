Lisa Rinna seemingly threw shade and former costars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley by sharing a post with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

“Oh, look who’s still together,” Lisa, 55, captioned a photo of her and Harry, 72, via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 15.

While the Melrose Place star didn’t directly call out anyone in her post, Kyle, 55, and Dorit, 47, have made headlines for their splits from husbands Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley. Lisa previously costarred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Kyle and Dorit, though left the Bravo series after season 12.

Reports claimed that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, split in July 2023, though they denied rumors that they were divorcing that same month. After months of speculation regarding their relationship, Mauricio eventually addressed his relationship status with Kyle in a March episode of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. At the time, he had a candid conversation with their daughters – Farrah, Alexia and Sophia – explaining where they stood.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years,” he said at the time. “I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came to me and she talked to me and she said, ‘I think I need space.’ She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separated.’”

Meanwhile, Dorit and PK, 56, confirmed their separation by issuing a joint statement on May 9. “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the former couple – who tied the knot it 2015 – wrote. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

Seven months before the announcement, In Touch reported that the reality stars had been “living separate lives” in October 2023. However, Dorit and PK denied the reports at the time.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the duo previously said. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”