What Is Dorit Kemsley's Job? Inside the ‘RHOBH’ Star's Career

Fashion is Dorit Kemsley’s language, and she speaks it fluently! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined the cast during season 7 as Lisa Vanderpump’s designer friend and she has since reached a handful of career accomplishments on the show.

What Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Job?

The multi-lingual reality star launched her swimwear line, Beverly Beach, in March 2018. Later that year, Dorit expanded the brand by adding two more categories, including a children’s line.

“I had so much fun designing my first Beverly Beach window for [Kitson Los Angeles] … My new #beverlybeachbody line of athleisure is available exclusively at Kitson on Robertson Blvd along with our B|B swim and coverups for a limited time only,” she captioned her November 2018 Instagram post.

During a past interview with Bravo ahead of her swimwear launch, Dorit revealed that she draws “inspiration from a lot of places.”

“Having been on hiatus for the past 5 years, it’s sort of been brewing inside of me. My previous collections were a bit more complicated, a little more embellishments. These ones are a little simpler,” she explained.

Before she launched Beverly Beach, the Bravo star created a swim and resort wear collection, Dorit International, in 2009, which she ran for four years.

Getty

Dorit chatted with Insider in 2020 and shared her biggest career advice. Her number one tip is to absorb information from people who hold the title you are seeking and to take things slow.

“Don’t try to do everything the first year,” she told the outlet at the time. “You have to do it in stages. Keep it small and tight — something you can have full control over and then you build something. You grow from there.”

What Is Dorit Kemsley’s ‘RHOBH’ Salary?

When she’s not whipping up designs in the fashion department, Dorit’s job is to entertain fans on Housewives. The fashionista made a big impact on the group dynamic when she joined the show in 2016, leading her to rack in a whopping $100,000 per season, according to Editor Choice.

What Is ‘RHOH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Net Worth?

Dorit and estranged husband PK Kemsley have a combined net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That being said, Dorit has been in hot water financially after her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne sued her in 2018. Ryan claimed she never paid him the $205,000 he lent to launch the business, leading Dorit to countersue. The pair were ordered into mediation by a judge in January 2019.