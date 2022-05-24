Forget Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley is a Beverly Beach babe! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been sporting her own bikini line since its launch in 2017, and we love seeing her best bathing suit moments online.

“I took a job in an international marketing position for a very successful swimwear company, and they brought me on board to expand their sales internationally,” Dorit told Insider in December 2020, noting that her husband, PK Kemsley, encouraged her to start her own bikini line. Thus, Beverly Beach was born.

“It’s a great platform for me to be able to enjoy fashion and enjoy dressing up and putting together looks, and I think a large part of the audience really enjoys that too,” the mother of two told Vogue in June 2021 about showing off her designs and fashionable looks on the Bravo series. Other than her bathing suits — which have often made an appearance on the series — Dorit is also known for her over-the-top designer looks.

“It was definitely surreal seeing my style on camera at first,” she recalled to Vogue. “When I started the show, I was such a rookie, so I was taking a lot of direction from the producers. And it’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so they want you to look like a typical Beverly Hills housewife in diamonds and pretty little dresses. I think that if you watch the evolution of my style on the show, I get a lot more confident and comfortable.”

Not to mention, her style has also made its way to Instagram where fans get to interact with Dorit’s everyday outfits. Alongside her designer digs, the reality TV star is also often seen slaying the athleisure look, which Beverly Beach has since taken a stab at. Other than swimwear named after her RHOBH costars, Dorit’s brand has also hopped on the crop top and leggings train.

“Every woman is a canvas. Every woman should feel confident and empowered with fashion,” she shared on the brand’s website. “My goal is to give women the ability to choose between supportive and simple tops and high-waisted or cheeky bottoms. I’m designing for every woman to find what feels right for her body, her fit and her comfort.”

