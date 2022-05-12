Terrifying. Dorit Kemsley had tears in her eyes during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premiere on Wednesday, May 11, while recounting the robbery that occurred at her Beverly Hills home.

“When he had the gun to my head I thought, ‘This is it. This is how I’m gunna die,'” the Bravo star, 45, said during her confessional.

Life & Style can confirm that in October 2021, “handbags, jewelry and watches with a significant monetary loss” were taken from Dorit’s home, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department at the time.

“What I can tell you is a home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 p.m. last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road. As of right now we have three male suspects and an unknown amount of property taken,” the LAPD shared in a statement, noting that, at the time, there were no “specific details” since the investigation was in its “preliminary stages.”

Dorit had returned home from England ahead of the robbery, while her husband, PK Kemsley, was still there, she explained during Wednesday’s episode.

The day after the break in occurred, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards all met up with their friend at her home. Later that night, Erika, Lisa, Kyle, Dorit, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais all relocated to Kyle’s house for an emotional reunion following the incident. While speaking with her RHOBH costars — and Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky — Dorit explained that while PK is away, their kids — son Jagger, 8, and daughter, Phoenix, 6 — sleep in her bed. However, this particular evening, Dorit decided to move Phoenix to her own room.

Once she got into bed, Dorit recalled the door opening and thinking it was one of her kids. She realized it was a stranger who “put a gun to me and I was just hunched over sobbing.” Through her tears, the Beverly Beach founder said she begged the robbers not to go near her kids.

“I have to do anything to save these kids,” she said. “I thought this is it, I’m going to die. He’s gunna pull the trigger. I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids.”

Dorit estimated that she told the robbers to leave after about 20 minutes. She claimed that one of them took her phone and said, “Count to 40 I’ll leave it by the gate,” which security footage showed that they did. After Kyle’s dogs startled the mother of two with their barking, Dorit broke down. “I don’t want to be scared anymore,” she told her friends.

After being apart from her husband throughout the entire ordeal, PK joined Dorit at Kyle’s after landing at the airport. In a confessional, he declared, “We’re going to get through this.”