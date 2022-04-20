The ladies of Beverly Hills are back, and there’s a lot more drama to come in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.

According to cast member Garcelle Beauvais, her costar Lisa Rinna is the “biggest pot-stirrer” of the season. The Love Me as I Am author spilled some major tea about the upcoming season during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2022. Garcelle also teased that she’s the one who “dives the deepest into Erika [Jayne’s] drama,” noting that the “Pretty Mess” songstress is also the one who hurt her feelings the most throughout the season.

Finally, Garcelle admitted that Kathy Hilton will have “the most to answer to at the reunion.” From the sound of it, there’s lots to come during the highly anticipated season 12. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.

Where They Left Off

Season 11 came to an end with all the RHOBH ladies at a Chinese New Year party hosted by Crystal Kung Minkoff. Throughout the season, fans watched the aftermath of Erika’s split with longtime love Tom Girardi and the legal battles that came after. When it came time for the reunion, the ladies answered to their actions throughout the season, and Erika, for one, was put on the hot seat to explain her and Tom’s former relationship, plus their ongoing legal woes.

“We’re gonna put you on a skewer, and I’m gonna fire up the barbecue,” reunion host Andy Cohen told Erika during the reunion. “Why didn’t you leave Tom sooner? … Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?”

Erik Voake/Bravo

A First Look

While it appeared that things were all tied up after the reunion, the season 12 trailer told another story. Erika and Garcelle are at odds with the latter, noting, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own,” in the April 2022 clip.

Dorit Kemsley‘s November 2021 robbery, Erika’s ongoing legal struggles and Kyle Richards‘ relationship with sister Kathy will also be touched on throughout the season.

Introducing New Cast Members

Diana Jenkins — a Bosnian-born philanthropist — will be introduced as the newest housewife after her December 2021 casting announcement. Garcelle’s real-life BFF Sheree Zampino is also set to join the Bravo stars in a friend of the Housewives capacity. The actress is known as Will Smith‘s ex-wife, with whom he shares eldest son Trey Smith.

How to Watch

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere via Bravo on Wednesday, May 11, at 8:00 ET.