Lisa Rinna and Her Daughters Have Got It Going On! See Photos of Her With Delilah and Amelia

Like mother, like daughters! Lisa Rinna and her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, are total knockouts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares the models with husband Harry Hamlin. Delilah, the older of the two, was born in June 1998 while her sister, Amelia Gray, was born in June 2001. During Lisa’s stint on RHOBH, both girls have been featured during various scenes taking place at the Hamlin family home, and their family dynamic is hilarious and adorable.

“I believe in bribery and threats,” Lisa told Bravo’s Daily Dish blog in 2015 about parenting. “I think if used wisely they work wonders.”

The actress added, “I taught the girls to say ‘caught red handed’ when they were fibbing or telling a lie when they were little, which kids often do. I said, ‘Just own it if you did it, just raise your hands up in the air and say caught red handed!’ I said, ‘Nothing will happen and you won’t get in trouble and it will free you.’ It worked, my girls still cop to their s–t. I love that lesson!”

Of course, as they’ve gotten older, the girls have come into themselves, but still share moments with their mom. In fact, Amelia even gushed over her Lisa in a November 2021 Instagram post after she collaborate with Rinna Beauty.

“When my mom asked me to create a color that described me … I was sooo excited. Growing up my first memories are of raiding my moms lipstick drawer and trying every single color on. I did this like it was a sport. I loved trying on all the different colors. This project was really close to my heart. Being able to create the perfect color, and have it come to light, and watch it grow has been so fun!!!!!” she wrote at the time alongside a behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot. “Thank you mom, and the whole @rinnabeauty team for allowing me to use my creativity in this space! thank you @gregswalesart, @jmarxy for making all of our 90’s greaser dreams come true!!! Thank you thank you thank you guys for allowing me to be a part in this!!!!!! My lip kit is now live @rinnabeauty. I hope you guys love it as much as I do … it’s rly pretty.”

