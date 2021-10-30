Called out! Amelia Gray Hamlin’s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick one month after their split.

Amelia, 20, posted a candid photo of herself lounging on the ground while reading magazines. She looked comfortable in her all-black Alo long-sleeve and pants tracksuit. “The devil wears @alo,” Amelia playfully wrote in her Instagram caption.

“Way better than the photos talentless took,” Delilah, 23, commented on her sister’s post. She seemingly took aim at Scott’s clothing line, which is named Talentless.

To top off the online banter, Amelia responded to Delilah with the nonchalant response, “Why don’t I get it?”

Before dating Amelia, the 38-year-old was in a relationship with Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he was linked to Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2016.

For her part, Kourtney moved on with model Younes Bendjima and they dated from 2016 to 2018, with a brief reconciliation in 2019 but they split again for good shortly after in early 2020. Now, Kourtney, 42, is engaged to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder and the Talentless founder were able to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship for their three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign—and they were good friends while they dated other people. But Kourtney’s red-hot romance with the Blink-182 rocker caused a divide between her and Scott.

On September 2, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kourtney and Scott have been at odds “behind closed doors.” At the time, Scott felt the couple were “going overboard with the PDA,” adding that “it’s not a good look for the kids.” Per the insider, the kids apparently thought it was “gross” that Kourtney and Travis packed on the steamy affection.

The Long Island, New York native alleged sent Younes, 28, an Instagram DM on August 30, shading Kourtney and Travis after photos of the pair making out on a boat surfaced online. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote, referring to Kourtney and Travis’ PDA-filled moments throughout their European vacation. The French model posted the alleged conversation on his Instagram stories, then replied to Scott, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

One week after the DM scandal, Scott and Amelia officially went their separate ways. A second source told Life & Style that their relationship was already “a little bumpy” for a few months prior to the incident. Nevertheless, Scott’s alleged DM to Younes about Kourtney and Travis is “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”