Unbothered! Amelia Gray Hamlin appears to be thriving following her split from Scott Disick in early September. “Rly rly happy,” the model wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 24.

Amelia, 20, shared a series of smiley photos with fans, including one with her middle finger in the air. “Is that finger for Scott?” one of her followers inquired. “So happy for you to get out of that relationship. Did you notice how fast he replaced you?” added another.

Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

The Talentless founder, 38, who dated Amelia for nearly a year, was spotted at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley on Thursday, October 21. The pair “left together in a chauffeured car,” per Daily Mail.

Although Amelia has never publicly commented on her breakup from Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star did have a positive reaction to Kourtney’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Amelia “liked” Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram post celebrating the A-list proposal. “LOVE conquers all things,” the Good American founder, 37, gushed on October 18.

According to Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, Scott and Kourtney’s dynamic played a small part in the breakup. In late August, the mother of three’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima released an alleged Instagram DM from Scott calling out Kourtney and Travis’ heavy PDA during a trip to Italy.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Lisa, 58, said during part two of the RHOBH reunion special on Wednesday, October 20. “There’s never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

While Amelia seems to be in good spirits, Scott isn’t too thrilled over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting the Flip It Like Disick producer “still has lingering feelings” for his former flame. “After all, she is the mother of his children so it’s only natural.”