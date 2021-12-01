Protective dad! Harry Hamlin reacted to daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from ex Scott Disick, and he did not hold back.

“I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way,” the Mad Men actor, 70, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, November 30. “Amelia‘s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo.”

However, the L.A. Law star claimed he had “no idea” what led to his daughter, 20, ending her relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38. “I didn’t pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there,” Harry noted.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

News of Amelia and Scott’s split broke in early September after nearly 11 months together. The model’s mother, Lisa Rinna, also wasn’t shy when it came to her feelings about their uncoupling.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, commented a smiley face emoji via Instagram in response to an article about the couple’s split. Moreover, the Days of Our Lives actress’ Bravo costar Kyle Richards admitted to Life & Style that Lisa was “just thrilled” about the breakup.

During a September 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lisa played coy when asked what was the worst thing she said about Scott behind his back.

“I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud. I might have thought things that weren’t very polite. Can I atone for my thoughts?” she responded. Lisa also said that she tried “really hard” not to be negative about Scott and Amelia’s relationship and that she’d “leave it at that.”

Amelia and Scott’s split came on the heels of the Flip It Like Disick star being at the center of a leaked Instagram DM scandal. In late August, Younes Bendjima posted an alleged exchange where Scott shaded ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis Barker.

A source told Life & Style Scott and Amelia’s relationship “had been a little bumpy” for a few months, but the leaked DM drama was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time,” the insider admitted about the dad of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, 42. Either way, Amelia thought her ex needed “to grow up” and “dumped” him.

Scott and Amelia were first spotted together while attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in October 2020. They heated up fast, and the model even gushed over her beau for his birthday in May.

“Happy birthday my love. you light up my life and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you,” she captioned a post via Instagram. “Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”