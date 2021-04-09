Dad duty! Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s father, Harry Hamlin, was on the defensive when she started dating much-older boyfriend Scott Disick, an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart,” the source explains. “While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young.”

However, it seems the Mad Men star, 69, has warmed up to the reality star, 37, over the last few months. “But from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere,” the insider adds. “But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

The 19-year-old’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was also feeling cautious about her youngest child’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when they first got together.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” the source previously revealed to Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

The Bravo personality, 57, broke her silence on Amelia’s romance with the Flip It Like Disick star on Tuesday, April 6. She shared a photo of Amelia and Scott to her Instagram Stories, in which the Talentless founder wore a black bucket hat. “Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” the Days of Our Lives star captioned the post.

Scott and Amelia sparked romance rumors in October 2020, when they were photographed arriving at Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party in Los Angeles together. They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

MEGA

Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian has also given the model her “seal of approval,” a second insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.” Kourtney, 41, and Scott dated from 2006 to 2015 and share three kids: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.