Wait a minute … are Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin getting engaged? The A-list couple, who started dating in late 2020, was spotted shopping for jewelry in Miami on Thursday, April 8.

The Talentless founder, 37, and the 19-year-old model were escorted by a team of security personnel during their outing. Scott looked casual in a pair of camouflage shorts and a hoodie, while Amelia wore a black bodysuit and high-waisted jean shorts.

The lovebirds have been vacationing in the Sunshine State for about a week, and from the looks of it, they’re really enjoying themselves! On Easter Sunday, Scott and Amelia were photographed packing on the PDA at their hotel pool. In one of the sweet snapshots, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star embraced the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality in the water.

Additionally, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, shared some pictures of her daughter and Scott on social media with a hilarious comment. “Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” the Days of Our Lives actress, 57, wrote. In a follow-up Instagram Story, Lisa shared a side-by-side photo of herself and the Flip It Like Disick producer wearing nearly identical looks.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Scott’s extended family, ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, gave Amelia her “seal of approval,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style.

“Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts,” the insider added. “She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin shopping for jewelry in Miami.