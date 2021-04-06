Forget the sun, Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin are bringing all the heat to Miami! The A-list couple, who began dating in late 2020, were photographed packing on the PDA over Easter weekend in Florida.

The Talentless founder, 37, and the model, 19, were joined by Amelia’s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, as they horsed around in the pool and took a stroll on the beach. Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter looked stunning in a baby pink bikini and white sarong, while Scott rocked a matching set and black bucket hat.

The steamy photos are confirmation that Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, skipped out on the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration on Sunday, April 4, at Kris Jenner‘s house in Palm Springs, California. However, Kourtney’s rockstar boyfriend, Travis Barker, was in attendance.

Despite the Flip It Like Disick producer’s absence, Scott respects his former flame’s blossoming relationship. “Everyone loves Travis and thinks he’s such a great guy — including Scott,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Let’s not forget that when Kourtney is happy, it makes Scott’s life easier.”

Additionally, the E! personality’s romance with Amelia has evened the playing field. “Kourtney was always amazing at including Scott, but her being in such a great spot in her life and not single helps Scott and his relationship with Amelia since the jealousy factor is gone,” the insider continued, noting that was the “biggest issue” with Scott’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The New York native and the up-and-coming actress, 22, dated on-and-off for nearly three years before calling it quits in August 2020. During a March 2021 episode of KUWTK, Scott confided in Kourtney about why the pair split.

“I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think — to be with you or to be with me — but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” he admitted. “And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends. When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin packing on the PDA in Miami.