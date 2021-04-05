Uninvited? Scott Disick skipped out on the Kardashian-Jenner Easter party amid ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s romance with Travis Barker. From the looks of it, all of the men in the famous family were in attendance, including Kylie Jenner‘s ex Travis Scott and Khloé Kardashian‘s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson and, of course, the Blink-182 drummer.

In fact, Kris Jenner even gifted Kourtney’s boyfriend, 45, some customized golfing gear, which he shared a photo of on his Instagram Story on Sunday, April 4. Clearly, things between the Poosh.com founder, 41, and Travis — who began dating in January 2021 — are going strong — and her loved ones are here for it!

“They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Travis is more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”

Kourtney dated Scott, 37, on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, during which time they welcomed kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. After splitting up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars made a conscious effort to coparent their children, even when they moved on with other people.

Prior to settling down with Travis, Kourtney dated model Younes Bendjima from October 2016 to August 2018. As for Scott, he and Sofia Richie were together for nearly three years before calling it quits in August 2020.

Since then, he’s started seeing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Amelia Gray Hamlin. Currently, the 19-year-old model is vacationing in Antigua with her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although Scott hasn’t posted any photos from paradise, it’s entirely possible he joined them for a getaway.

After all, Amelia and the Talentless founder are getting pretty serious, and thankfully, Kourtney approves. The E! personality gave the Bravo star her “seal of approval,” a separate insider told Life & Style in February 2021. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter “respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her; she knows where she stands,” the source added. “Amelia is young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

Here’s hoping they’ll be at the next Kardashian-Jenner holiday celebration!