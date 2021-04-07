Family approved! Lisa Rinna appears to be A-OK with her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dating Scott Disick. “Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned a photo of Amelia and Scott on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 6.

The picture was taken during Scott and Amelia’s recent trip to Miami over Easter weekend. The Talentless founder, 37, and the 19-year-old model, who began dating in late 2020, looked happier than ever holding hands on the beach, and as Lisa pointed out, Scott was wearing a black bucket hat.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the Bravo personality shared a side-by-side snapshot of herself and Scott wearing similar looks. Clearly, Lisa appreciates a man with a good sense of style!

This is the first time the Days of Our Lives actress has publicly acknowledged Amelia and Scott’s romance. However, Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were “skeptical” of their relationship at first, a source told Us Weekly in early March. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better.”

As for Scott’s extended family, ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, gave Amelia her “seal of approval,” a separate insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

The Poosh.com founder, 41, and the Flip It Like Disick producer dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. Since then, Kourtney and Scott have been committed to amicably coparenting their children. “They have this rule where they have to meet each other’s partners before the kids are introduced to them,” the insider added.

For Kourtney’s part, she’s dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. While Scott was vacationing in Florida with Amelia, Travis, 45, attended the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration at Kris Jenner‘s house in Palm Springs, California.

Prior to that, he and Kourtney went on a family ski trip to Utah. Travis shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a close relationship with Shanna’s first daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Here’s hoping we get to see Kourtney, Travis, Scott and Amelia double-date soon!