Warming up. Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, weren’t exactly on board with her relationship with Scott Disick in the beginning.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” an insider told Us Weekly on Friday, March 5. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the model, 19, were first linked in October 2020, when they were photographed arriving at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together. The pair continued to fuel dating rumors with private at-home sushi dinners together and excursions to Los Angeles hotspots with friends.

The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation. Most recently, they were spotted checking out multi-million-dollar waterfront properties together in Miami on March 2, sparking rumors they may move in together.

Prior to his relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s daughter, Scott dated model Sofia Richie from September 2017 to July 2020. The former flames initially split in May 2020 but reunited in July at a Fourth of July beach party in Malibu, California. They broke up for good the following month.

Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, was also unsure about his 22-year-old daughter’s relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star. The Commodores alum thought she was “better off” without Scott following the split, an insider told Life & Style in July 2020. “Lionel was never a huge fan of Scott. He’s warned her not to get back with him but at the same time isn’t forcing his opinion on her. Sofia is still so young and has her whole life ahead of her, and Lionel doesn’t want to see her settling down with the wrong guy.”

That said, the Kardashian-Jenner crew is all about the Talentless founder’s new relationship — even his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a separate insider told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”