Amelia Gray Hamlin Shares Steamy Photos With 'Dream Man' Scott Disick

Someone is smitten! Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, shared not one, but two steamy photos with her beau. “My dream man,” the model captioned one of the snapshots on her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 28.

In a second black-and-white picture, the 19-year-old model posed braless while lovingly looking at the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Amelia’s posts appear to be throwback photos from the pair’s recent vacation to Miami with Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star “already met” the Talentless founder’s kids in Los Angeles, “but Miami was super special for her because they really got to spend quality time together and bond. And it was nice for them to do it in different surroundings, too! She loves being around them and they think she’s awesome and super fun,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Moreover, Kourtney, 41, has given Amelia her “seal of approval,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style. “She’s great with the kids, and they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

The Poosh.com founder, who is currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, “doesn’t feel threatened” by Amelia, the source added. “She’ll always be ‘mom’ and no one will ever take that away from her. Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands.”

Over the years, Scott and Kourtney, who were together from 2006 to 2015, have established clear boundaries when it comes to their children and respective love lives. “Kourtney and Scott have this rule where they have to meet each other’s partners before the kids are introduced to them,” explained the insider.

While “Amelia is young,” Kourtney believes “she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott,” the source assured. As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, they, too, approve of Lisa Rinna‘s daughter. “They’re super supportive,” a separate source dished to Us Weekly. “They really like the two of them together.”