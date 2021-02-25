She gets it! Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is “totally cool” with him and ex Kourtney Kardashian having a “close relationship,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “There aren’t any jealousy issues whatsoever.”

The 19-year-old model knows “she doesn’t have anything to worry about” because Kourtney, 41, is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, adds the insider. Moreover, Amelia “thinks it’s important” for Scott, 37, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to “remain amicable exes” for their kids’ “stability and well-being.” Kourtney and the Talentless founder, who dated from 2006 to 2015, share children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

On February 21, Amelia, Scott and his three little ones were spotted leaving a Miami hotel to board a jet back to Los Angeles. According to the source, Lisa Rinna‘s daughter “already met” the kids in California, “but Miami was super special for her because they really got to spend quality time together and bond. And it was nice for them to do it in different surroundings, too! She loves being around them and they think she’s awesome and super fun.”

Ultimately, Kourtney gave Amelia her “seal of approval” because of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, and they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

Likewise, the Poosh.com founder “doesn’t feel threatened” by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star. “She’ll always be ‘mom’ and no one will ever take that away from her,” the source explained. “Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands.”

Over the years, the E! personalities developed a system for introducing their kids to new romantic partners. “Kourtney and Scott have this rule where they have to meet each other’s partners before the kids are introduced to them,” the insider said. “Yes, Amelia is young — but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, they are also “super supportive” of Scott and Amelia’s romance, Us Weekly previously reported. “They really like the two of them together.”