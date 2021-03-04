Heating up — and moving in? Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted checking out waterfront mansions in Miami on Tuesday, March 2.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the model, 19, toured the backyard of a home together, alongside several other folks. Amelia wore a pair of denim shorts and a white and purple striped shirt, while Scott rocked a white long-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

This isn’t the first time the Flip It Like Disick star and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum have toured homes together. They were photographed exploring multi-million-dollar properties in Los Angeles in December 2020.

The dynamic duo — who went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation — have been spending a ton of time together in Los Angeles. They have been spotted enjoying private at-home sushi dinners and even dining out at hotspots like Nobu with their pals.

The pair have been back and forth to Miami since late February, when the Talentless founder’s kids — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — accompanied them to the sunshine state. It seems Scott and Amelia have returned once again to the city to check out some real estate.

However, the trip to Miami wasn’t the first time the DNA founder met her boyfriend’s kids. Amelia “already met” the children — whom Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — in Los Angeles, “but Miami was super special for her because they really got to spend quality time together and bond,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “And it was nice for them to do it in different surroundings, too! She loves being around them and they think she’s awesome and super fun.”

In fact, Kourtney, 41, gave Amelia her “seal of approval,” a second source previously told Life & Style. “She’s great with the kids, and they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

Scott and Amelia first sparked romance rumors in October 2020, when they were seen arriving to Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scott and Amelia touring a waterfront mansion together!