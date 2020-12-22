New digs? Scott Disick and rumored girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted househunting in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, toured mega mansions in the neighborhood of Holmby Hills valued between $78 to $115 million with the 19-year-old model, according to photos obtained by DailyMail on December 21. The exclusive area is also home to Kylie Jenner.

Instagram

Scott could be seen wearing a casual sweatshirt, vest and jeans while househunting. Amelia followed suit in denim pants and a black-and-white Chanel sweatshirt. The pair were also accompanied by a small entourage.

Of course, it’s most likely the Flip It Like Disick star was shopping for more homes to add to his professional portfolio, and Amelia tagged along to check out the impressive real estate.

Scott and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teen have been sparking romance rumors since they were spotted attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party with a group of friends.

Although they’ve remained hush-hush about their relationship status, Scott and Amelia have been out to dinner multiple times and were photographed packing on the PDA on the beach in Santa Barbara, California. In November, the brunette beauty said she was “thankful” for the reality dad on Thanksgiving via Instagram.

Courtesy Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Their 18-year age difference between the rumored couple has raised eyebrows among fans, but they seem unbothered by any shade. Amelia posted a message about “judgmental” people on December 19.

“[People are] extra weird and judgmental these days,” she wrote via Instagram. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time.”

She added, “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

While Scott and Amelia have been spending a lot of time together, the New York native has continued to tease followers with his flirty relationship with on-and-off ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Their “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.” However, Scott and Kourt, 41, are simply “focused on coparenting” at the moment.

It looks like Scott’s dating life will continue to keep us guessing!