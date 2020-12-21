Calling out the haters! Amelia Gray Hamlin said she thinks people are “judgmental” amid her rumored romance with Scott Disick.

“[People are] extra weird and judgmental these days,” the model, 19, wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 19. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

She added, “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teen has been fueling dating rumors with Scott, 37, since October. The pair were spotted out at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party with friends and continued spending time together during multiple dinner outings. In November, Scott was photographed walking on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, with his arm wrapped around the reality starlet. Shortly after, Amelia said she was “thankful” for the dad of three on Thanksgiving.

Instagram

It appears the two are still hanging out because on December 19 Amelia shared a sexy new photo posing on a white couch that seems to belong to the Flip It Like Disick star.

Although Scott has seemingly been canoodling with the daughter of Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin since his split from model Sofia Richie earlier this year, he has still been teasing fans with his flirty relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

An insider told Life & Style the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together.” However, the on-and-off couple are “focused on coparenting” their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” noted the insider.

Despite the famous family keeping their fingers crossed for a Skourt reunion, Amelia seems to be in the good graces of the Kardashians. On December 20, she showed off a new pair of full-body SKIMS. “The best creation ever,” she said about Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line.

The feeling is mutual between the families. Scott had “sushi Friday” with Amelia’s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and a group of friends on December 18.

Time will tell what unfolds between Scott and Amelia, but she’s clearly unbothered by any judgment!