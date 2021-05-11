Meant to Be? Everything Scott Disick Has Said About Wanting to Get Back With Kourtney Kardashian

Are they ever really done? Scott Disick has talked a lot about getting back together with ex Kourtney Kardashian. His quotes about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prove there’s still a lot of love between them.

Kourtney and Scott first met in 2006 at Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis‘ house south of the border. “I introduced Kourtney and Scott at my house in Mexico,” the media mogul told In Touch at the time. “Scott came as the guest of a friend of mine, and they met in my master bedroom.” The pair have had many ups and downs since then.

The Flip It Like Disick star appeared on the premiere season of KUWTK, where their storyline included a pregnancy scare. That turned out not to be the case, but Kourt did turn out to be the first Kardashian kid to give mom Kris Jenner a grandchild.

In 2009, they split for the first time after the Poosh founder caught Scott texting a random woman who was named “My Wife” in his phone. They got back together later that year after the birth of their oldest child, Mason.

The A-list couple’s relationship continued to be strained over the years due to Scott’s struggle with excessive alcohol use and partying. Despite their problems, they welcomed daughter Penelope in 2012 followed by their youngest son, Reign, in 2014.

Kourtney reflected on their relationship being in a tough place after they welcomed baby No. 3 in an article about cosleeping on Poosh published in April 2019.

“When I gave birth to Reign, I decided to have him sleep in his own room from the start,” the busy mom said after explaining that Mason and Penelope slept in their shared bed from birth. “The decision was for the good of my relationship. With two kids in my bed, Scott had begun sleeping in the guest room, so I made an effort to try and get Reign to sleep in his crib.”

In 2015, Scott and Kourtney split again — this time for good — after photos began circulating that showed the New York native partying on a yacht with ex Chloe Bartoli.

Two years later, the house flipper star began dating model Sofia Richie and Kourtney moved on with model Younes Bendjima.

The reality star and male model split in 2018, and things fizzled out between Scott and Sofia in 2020. The coparents began spending a lot of time together that year and sparked reconciliation rumors.

“The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together,” a source told Life & Style at the time. The two even teased having another baby together during an episode KUWTK, which aired during the fall of that year.

At the moment, a reconciliation seems to be off the table as Kourtney is dating boyfriend Travis Barker and Scott is with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.

However, based on Scott’s quotes, it seems like that door with Kourtney is never *fully* closed. Keep reading to see more!