Tough to watch. Khloé Kardashian reacted to a Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene in which Scott Disick pressured her sister Kourtney Kardashian to make a “final decision” about getting back together on Thursday, April 22.

“Awwwww this is sad this conversation between Kourt and Scott,” the 36-year-old wrote via Twitter while the episode was airing.

“Seeing you with any guy bothers me,” Scott, 37, told Kourtney, 42, during the episode. “It hurt me when you were with somebody else and waking up to like looking at pictures of you with this guy you’re dating. It was just unhealthy, and it just made me upset and sad.”

The Flip It Like Disick star also claimed the former flames — who split for good in 2015 — were in a “limbo state” with their personal relationship. “I surely don’t want us both to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing,” Scott noted. Kourtney then asked, “That’s a lot of pressure, can I get back to you?”

The Talentless founder added, “I’m OK with you doing whatever you want if you can just make the final decision of that you and I are never going to try to be a family again. Then I can move on and deal with you being with other people.” Kourtney then told him, “I feel like I’m happy right now,” to which he replied, “I’m not.”

In a confessional scene, the Poosh founder claimed that her former flame “always tries to put a lot of pressure on me and I just don’t really think that’s fair.”

“I think what keeps Kourtney and I connected is that deep down we do love each other,” Scott revealed in a separate scene without the eldest Kardashian sister present. “To see her be flirty or try and be cute for another guy that’s not me will always strike some kind of jealousy bone in my body. In a perfect world, Kourtney and I just end up being together and raising our family but as you know, complications happen.”

The coparents’ relationship has been documented via KUWTK since they started dating in 2006. The exes have welcomed three children over the years: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.