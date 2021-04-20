Scott Disick Says It ‘Hurts’ When Ex Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘With’ Other Guys on ‘KUWTK’

Feeling a little jealous? Scott Disick admitted it “hurts” him to see ex Kourtney Kardashian date other men during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians teaser on Tuesday, April 20.

The conversation began when Scott, 37, admitted it “annoyed” him when he thought Kourtney, 42, was “flirting” with a lifeguard. The Poosh founder assured him she “definitely” wasn’t flirting with the guy in question, to which the Flip It Like Disick star confessed, “Any guy bothers me.”

“[Being] around another human that I’m not flirting with?” Kourtney asked with a laugh before restating she “promised” she wasn’t flirting.

While it seemed like their small disagreement was fizzling out, Scott opened up about a bigger issue that has been bothering him over the years. “Then, it’s my insecurity that I feel like I just don’t like seeing you with another guy,” he revealed. “It hurts me when you’re with somebody else.”

Scott and Kourtney, who share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, called it quits for good in 2015 after nearly nine years together. The mom of three started dating model Younes Bendjima in 2017, and later that year, the New York native began his relationship with model Sofia Richie.

Kourtney and Younes, 27, split two years later, while Scott and Sofia, 22, broke up in 2020. The coparents were both single during their intense sit-down on KUWTK.

“Waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating … it’s just unhealthy. It made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?” Scott continued during his candid conversations with Kourtney. “And now, I wake up with no real problems. I’m, like, carefree in a sense that I don’t have that — that used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day. But the big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel like a different way again and it’s just hard. It sucks.”

Later, during a confessional, the house flipper explained why it’s hard for him to completely move on from the mother of his children.

“It’s definitely difficult that Kourtney and I basically spend 90 percent of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day, and the only difference is at the end of the night we part ways and go and sleep in separate houses,” he explained. “This whole limbo state isn’t that cool anymore. And I surely don’t want us both to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing.”

These days, Scott is dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, while Kourtney is head over heels for boyfriend Travis Barker, 45.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style about the reality babe’s romance with the musician. A second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

It looks like Kourtney and Scott are going their separate ways for good.