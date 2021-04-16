It’s Complicated? Scott Disick Tells Ex Kourtney Kardashian He Loves Her in a Sneak Peek ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Being honest. Scott Disick opened up about his feelings for ex Kourtney Kardashian during a preview for the Thursday, April 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately,” the 37-year-old told the Poosh founder, 41, in a clip that aired Thursday, April 15, following episode 5 of season 20. Kourtney then explained to Scott, “That’s a lot of pressure to put on me,” to which the Talentless founder responded, “I love you.”

Just before this scene unfolded, the Flip It Like Disick star had asked the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family if any of them thought he and Kourtney shouldn’t get married someday. After he posed the question, the reality star admitted that she felt “ambushed.”

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. The former flames share three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign. They have made it a point to coparent amicably and have developed a strong friendship amid their split, which has been heavily documented on KUWTK over the years.

However, it seems the exes have moved on from possibly reigniting their romantic flame. The mother of three is now dating Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, with whom she sparked romance rumors in January. The lovebirds have been friends for years because they live in neighboring homes in Calabasas, California — and her famous family is on board with the coupling.

“They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Travis is more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”

Scott also has a new girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, with whom he sparked romance rumors in October 2020. Kourt has even given the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star her “seal of approval,” a separate source previously dished to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.”

The insider added that Lisa Rinna‘s daughter “respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her; she knows where she stands.”