Sending love! Scott Disick wished ex Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday on Sunday, April 18, amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Barker and his relationship with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“Happy birthday [to] the best mom a child could ask for and some more!” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned a photo via his Instagram Story with Kourtney, 42, and their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Scott also wished pal David Einhorn a happy birthday by sharing a video cutting his hair while Amelia, 19, filmed.

The New York native wasn’t the only one who showered the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with love for her big day. Travis, 45, sent a massive flower arrangement of tulips and gardenias that took up a large portion of the Poosh founder’s foyer, including many stems hanging from the ceiling.

The Blink-182 drummer also gushed over his gorgeous girlfriend in a post on his Instagram feed. “I F—KING LOVE YOU!” Travis captioned a set of five sexy photos of the couple kissing and cuddling. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Kourtney and Travis have been turning up the heat on their relationship since sparking dating speculation in January. On April 10, the musician posted an Instagram photo of himself playing drums with the caption, “All day I dream about sex with you.” He slyly tagged Kourt in the photo, so it did not show up unless followers clicked the picture. He also got the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star’s name tattooed on his chest.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style about how their hot romance makes the E! personality feel. A second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

As for Scott and Amelia, they also seem happy together. Their relationship has been progressing since they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in October 2020. Since then, they’ve been to Miami multiple times together, including one trip with the home flipper’s kids.

Fans had high hopes Scott and Kourtney would get back together following his split from Sofia Richie last year, but it looks like the coparents are happy going in different directions.