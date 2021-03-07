Next level. Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s relationship has been heating up significantly after five months of dating.

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious,” an insider told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 6. Since they returned to Los Angeles from a romantic trip to Miami in February, Amelia has been “over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.” According to the outlet, the pair aren’t in a rush to get engaged or married, though.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, has known Amelia’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, “for a while now” and he appreciates that the model, 19, “comes from a good family” — but don’t expect him to show up on the 57-year-old’s Bravo show with his girlfriend.

“Never say never,” the source said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s potential crossover to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before adding, “It’s not likely.”

Scott shares three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who has given Amelia her “seal of approval,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style last month. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

“[Kourtney will] always be ‘mom’ and no one will ever take that away from her,” the source added. “Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands.”

Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

The Poosh founder, 41, feels the DNA cofounder is mature enough to be part of her children’s lives. “Yes, [Amelia’s] young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott,” the insider continued, adding that Scott has “definitely calmed down a lot since Amelia came into his life.”

The Talentless founder and Amelia have been linked since they were spotted at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party in October 2020 and they went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. While their whirlwind romance seems to be progressing quickly, they’ve already received the blessing from the rest of Kourtney’s famous family.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a separate insider told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”