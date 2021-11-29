Mini-me alert! Lisa Rinna and look-alike daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin were totally twinning for a very big announcement.

Sharing photos of the mom-daughter pair wearing black leather outfits with matching long tresses, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who wore a wig in the snaps, revealed in the caption, “The new Amelia Lip by @ameliagray just launched on Rinnabeauty.com.”

“This limited-edition lip kit was created by Amelia Gray Hamlin using some of her favorite color tones,” Lisa, 58, added, before saying that the new lip kit was available on her website.

For Amelia, the chance to work with her mom made her “sooo excited,” she revealed in an Instagram post showing video of their photo shoot.

“[Growing] up my first memories are of raiding my [mom’s] lipstick drawer and trying every single color on,” Amelia, 20, wrote. “[I] did this like it was a sport. [I] loved trying on all the different colors. [This] project was really close to my heart. [Being] able to create the perfect color and have it come to light and watch it grow has been so fun!”

Courtesy of Lisa Rinna

And not only is Amelia’s mom supportive of their collaboration, but Lisa has also stood by her daughter during the drama that unfolded following her recent breakup.

Following Amelia’s split from Scott Disick in September 2021, Lisa admitted that despite the fact that there wasn’t “one reason” why her daughter and the Talentless found parted ways, the alleged direct messages he sent Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima only added to their relationship problems.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Lisa revealed during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special in October 2021, referencing the DMs that Scott, 38, allegedly sent to Younes on Instagram. “There’s never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Though Lisa wasn’t completely supportive of the relationship due to her daughter’s age difference from Scott, she told host Andy Cohen that it was Amelia’s idea to end things “on her own.”

Lisa also revealed that she let both Amelia and Scott know that she had made remarks about their relationship before the new season of RHOBH started to air.

“People are still human, and I think it still hurts people’s feelings when you say something that isn’t necessarily flattering,” Lisa shared, before admitting that she had hung out with Scott three times before her daughter’s split from him and he was “very nice” when they first met.